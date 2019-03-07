Emma Laura Stewart Fell



Pensacola - Emma Laura Stewart Fell, 96, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 4th, 2019. Laura was born in Samson, AL on June 16th, 1922 as the only child to Sam and Ozella Stewart.



She lived much of her younger life on the family farm in Damascus Community, New Brockton, AL. Later relocating to Pensacola, she graduated from Pensacola High School in 1942. During and at the close of WWII she worked as head cashier at Sears, and later at J.C. Penney's on Palafox St. in downtown Pensacola. Exemplifying her Christian faith she was a member of Damascus Baptist Church in Alabama and later a long standing member of Myrtle Grove Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL.



She married her loving husband Jack in 1947 and they were married 55 years until his death in 2002. She was a loving wife, mother and "Mema". She was caring and devoted to her family, always putting others ahead of herself. Her positive outlook brought joy to those around her.



Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Ozella Stewart; husband, Jack; daughter, Rita Gore Riggs; son-in-law, John Gore and grandson, Bryan Stewart Gore.



She is survived by son, Sam Fell (Paige); daughter, Jackie Ward (Roger); grandchildren, Matthew Gore (Lauren), Emily Riggs, Emma Fell, Samantha Fell and Laura Fell; five great grandchildren, John Gore, Georgia Gore, Carolina Gore, Gibson Gore and Carvin Gore.



Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.