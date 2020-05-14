Services
Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home
701 N. Devilliers St
Pensacola, FL 32501
(850) 432-3436
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Mae Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Mae Smith Obituary
Emma Mae Smith

Emma Mae Smith transitioned to eternal life Monday May 11th. She was the wife of the dearly departed Joseph Smith and a long-time residence of Pensacola.

She is loving survived by her children and their companions. Daughter, Mary A. Silas (Jerry) of Chicago, IL; three sons, Joseph Dwyane (Pam), Anthony Tyrone (Janice) and Derrick A. (Sarah) Smith, all of Pensacola, Fl. Eleven grandchildren and a host of great-grands, great-great grands, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 14 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -