Emma Mae Smith
Emma Mae Smith transitioned to eternal life Monday May 11th. She was the wife of the dearly departed Joseph Smith and a long-time residence of Pensacola.
She is loving survived by her children and their companions. Daughter, Mary A. Silas (Jerry) of Chicago, IL; three sons, Joseph Dwyane (Pam), Anthony Tyrone (Janice) and Derrick A. (Sarah) Smith, all of Pensacola, Fl. Eleven grandchildren and a host of great-grands, great-great grands, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 14 to May 16, 2020