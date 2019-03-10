Services HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2276 AIRPORT BLVD. Pensacola , FL 32504 (850) 478-3292 Memorial service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church 18 W. Wright St Pensacola , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Emmanouel Harageones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Emmanouel George "Manny" Harageones

Pensacola, Florida - Emmanouel "Manny" George Harageones passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born on December 25, 1946, in Sarasota, Florida, and had resided in Pensacola since 1994.



Mr. Harageones was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Harageones, his brother, Jimmy, and his grandson, Sebastian. Survivors include his wife, Linda; his son, George (Kaveeta); his daughters, Amanda (Seth) and Anna (Zack); his sisters, Elena Hill (David) and Maria Harageones; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Manny was a devoted husband, a proud father, a caring brother, a loyal friend, and a true professional educator in every sense of the word. His real joy in life was his wife and his children. His legacy includes assisting in the integration of the Memphis City Schools, bringing local programs into Title IX compliance, developing new Florida certification standards for teachers, initiating school-wide wellness programs, and overseeing the installation of life-saving AED's in every Escambia County school.



He graduated from the University of South Florida and the University of Tennessee with B.A. and M.S. degrees in Physical Education. His career included being a physical education teacher (Lee County Schools, Florida), a school district physical education supervisor (Memphis City Schools, Tennessee), a Department of Education physical education consultant (Florida Department of Education, Tallahassee), and a second time as a school district administrator (Escambia County Schools, Florida). While in Tallahassee, he served as an adjunct professor in FSU's College of Education. He retired from the Escambia County Schools in June, 2009, as the Specialist for Physical Education, Health, Wellness, Driver Education and Athletics. During his 41 years in education he distinguished himself in the areas of teaching, scholarship, leadership and service.



Manny published articles in state and national publications, co-authored an award-winning high school textbook program, presented at many professional conferences, and was involved in numerous consulting activities at the state, national, and international levels. He provided leadership at all levels of local, state, and national organizations, including serving as Chairman of the Council on Physical Education for Children and Chairman of the Council for Middle and Secondary School Physical Education for the National Association for Sport and Physical Education (NASPE) and President of the Florida Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (FAHPERD).



Various professional organizations honored Manny with their highest accolades and awards. He received Honor Awards from the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (AAHPERD), the Society of State Directors of Health, Physical Education and Recreation (SSDHPER), and the Florida Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (FAHPERD). FAHPERD (now SHAPE) also awarded Manny an Honorary Life Membership. He also received the Distinguished Service Award from the Council on Physical Education for Children, the Channing Mann Award from the Council of School District Administrators of Health and Physical Education, and the Governor's Leadership in Education Award from the Florida Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports. In addition, he was the recipient of the Texty Textbook Excellence Award and the William Holmes McGuffey Longevity Award from the Text and Academic Authors Association for his co-authorship of the Personal Fitness: Looking Good and Feeling Good high school textbook program with the Kendall/Hunt Publishing Company.



However long his list of accomplishments, they do not speak to the true impact Manny made on the lives he touched. He was blessed with a tremendous gift of vision for what programs could do for students and teachers. He believed in working collaboratively with colleagues and others in making those programs a reality. One of the ways he gave back to his chosen vocation was by mentoring young professionals.



Manny was a devoted Florida State football and basketball fan as well as a longtime Seminole Booster. He also enjoyed watching major and minor league baseball through spring training and Blue Wahoos games. He loved the mountains and the beach, but he especially loved his retreats to Sanibel Island with family. In his retirement years, Manny's biggest joy was serving as the "number one volunteer" for his daughter, Anna, an elementary school classroom teacher, and seeing education through her eyes.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church, 18 W. Wright St, Pensacola, FL 32501. The family will celebrate Manny's life at a reception to be held immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Episcopal Church. For further information, call 850-432-5115. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019