Emmett S. Simpson, Jr.
Elberta - Emmett S. Simpson, Jr., died peacefully at home on June 24, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; a daughter, Cynthia (Marc) Brown, a son, Emmett S. Simpson III; a brother, Dr. Richard S. Simpson (Sherry); five grandchildren, Aaron, Daniel and Andrew Brown, all of Pensacola, FL, Adam and Heather Simpson, both of AZ.
A graveside service to honor the life of Emmett will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola, FL, with Rev. Tim Clark, officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force.
Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola is honored to serve the Simpson family; those wishing to share online condolences may do so on their website at Harpermorrismemorialchapel.com
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.