Emmett S. Simpson Jr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmett S. Simpson, Jr.

Elberta - Emmett S. Simpson, Jr., died peacefully at home on June 24, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; a daughter, Cynthia (Marc) Brown, a son, Emmett S. Simpson III; a brother, Dr. Richard S. Simpson (Sherry); five grandchildren, Aaron, Daniel and Andrew Brown, all of Pensacola, FL, Adam and Heather Simpson, both of AZ.

A graveside service to honor the life of Emmett will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola, FL, with Rev. Tim Clark, officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Air Force.

Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola is honored to serve the Simpson family; those wishing to share online condolences may do so on their website at Harpermorrismemorialchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved