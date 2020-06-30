Emmett S. Simspon, Jr.
Elberta - Emmett S. Simpson, Jr., died peacefully at home on June 24, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; a daughter, Cynthia (Marc) Brown, and son, Emmett S. Simpson III; a brother, Dr. Richard S. Simpson (Sherry); five grandchildren, Aaron, Daniel and Andrew Brown, all of Pensacola, FL, Adam and Heather Simpson, both of AZ.
A graveside service to honor the life of Emmett will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola, FL, with Rev. Tim Clarke, officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be accorded by the US Air Force.
Please share online condolences with the family at, www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com.
Elberta - Emmett S. Simpson, Jr., died peacefully at home on June 24, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; a daughter, Cynthia (Marc) Brown, and son, Emmett S. Simpson III; a brother, Dr. Richard S. Simpson (Sherry); five grandchildren, Aaron, Daniel and Andrew Brown, all of Pensacola, FL, Adam and Heather Simpson, both of AZ.
A graveside service to honor the life of Emmett will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bayview Memorial Park in Pensacola, FL, with Rev. Tim Clarke, officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military Honors will be accorded by the US Air Force.
Please share online condolences with the family at, www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.