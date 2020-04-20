Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica W. Reed


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erica W. Reed Obituary
Erica W. Reed

Pensacola - Erica W. Reed, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday morning, April 19, 2020. It was significantly the Second Sunday of Easter and Divine Mercy Sunday with the Gospel of John telling us about doubting Thomas. There has never been any doubt of God's Mercy and his love for us all. Since the day of her baptism, our Lord has anticipated the day when Erica would come home to be with him forever!

Erica was born in Munich, Germany on March 5, 1927. She was a member of the Catholic Church and for the past ten years was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. She enjoyed an active life as a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved traveling and seeing the world. Since moving to Pensacola from Tampa ten years ago, she looked forward to her daily walks through beautiful East Hill and around Bayview Park overlooking Bayou Texar.

She is survived by her four children: sons, Thomas Reed & Michael Reed and daughters, Renee Reed & Marina Reed Barta (David). She was proud of all her children and took great joy in her grandchildren Danielle Barta & Steven Barta.

The family would like to thank Georgann Beatty her good friend and primary caregiver for these past eight years, as well as, her good friend, retired nurse and neighbor Betty Flynn for always being there and for loving Erica. The family also wishes to express their deep gratitude for all her amazing team of caregivers over the past few years who have truly loved their Mom - Ann Bonifay, Janice Meyermann and Marianne Comeau. They are also grateful to Humana for their tremendous support and help of their Mom over the years and for Covenant Hospice and their care over the past few days.

During this time of COVID-19 and social distancing, there will be a Mass celebrated with immediate family at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Ave Maria Hall with her son Michael (Msgr. Reed) as celebrant. Erica will be buried next to her husband, James J. Reed, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now