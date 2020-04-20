|
|
Erica W. Reed
Pensacola - Erica W. Reed, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday morning, April 19, 2020. It was significantly the Second Sunday of Easter and Divine Mercy Sunday with the Gospel of John telling us about doubting Thomas. There has never been any doubt of God's Mercy and his love for us all. Since the day of her baptism, our Lord has anticipated the day when Erica would come home to be with him forever!
Erica was born in Munich, Germany on March 5, 1927. She was a member of the Catholic Church and for the past ten years was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. She enjoyed an active life as a wife, mother and homemaker. She loved traveling and seeing the world. Since moving to Pensacola from Tampa ten years ago, she looked forward to her daily walks through beautiful East Hill and around Bayview Park overlooking Bayou Texar.
She is survived by her four children: sons, Thomas Reed & Michael Reed and daughters, Renee Reed & Marina Reed Barta (David). She was proud of all her children and took great joy in her grandchildren Danielle Barta & Steven Barta.
The family would like to thank Georgann Beatty her good friend and primary caregiver for these past eight years, as well as, her good friend, retired nurse and neighbor Betty Flynn for always being there and for loving Erica. The family also wishes to express their deep gratitude for all her amazing team of caregivers over the past few years who have truly loved their Mom - Ann Bonifay, Janice Meyermann and Marianne Comeau. They are also grateful to Humana for their tremendous support and help of their Mom over the years and for Covenant Hospice and their care over the past few days.
During this time of COVID-19 and social distancing, there will be a Mass celebrated with immediate family at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Ave Maria Hall with her son Michael (Msgr. Reed) as celebrant. Erica will be buried next to her husband, James J. Reed, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020