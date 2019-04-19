Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Ermin Richards
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Ermin Vellerree Lewis Richards


Pensacola - Ermin Vellerree Lewis Richards, 90, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Vellerree was born June 11, 1928 to Clyde and Virginia "Virgie" Lewis in Pensacola, FL. She was raised along with her five younger sisters & brother. She began working at the ripe old age of 15 in a popular ladies clothing store named Lerners. She transitioned to Southern Bell at 19, then Bellsouth, & finally AT&T beginning as an operator working her way up to a Business Office Manager. It was here that she made many life-long friends and was given her nick-name 'Val', as many of her fellow workers thought her name was Valerie. She retired some thirty-five years later and began some of the many travels she had longed for over the years. Some of these trips with grandkids, family and friends were among her most enjoyable and memorable times.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Anita Stokes, Fairhope, AL; son, Don (Darlene) Richards, Gulf Breeze, FL; five grandchildren, Shelley (Jerry) Westendorf, Montgomery, OH, Donnie (Meg) Richards-Boeff, Atlanta, GA, Zac (Angel) Richards, Sugar Hill, GA, Jerry (Yvonne) McFadden, Johns Creek, GA and Kevin (Jessica) McFadden, Cumming, GA; 13 great grandchildren ranging in ages from 16 to 3 and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held 10:00 am until a Celebration of Life begins at 11:00 am, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Chaplin Ken Griffin officiating. Burial will follow the Celebration of Life services in Clopton Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Troy Lewis, Jody Villar, Adrian Enfinger, Ken Hodges, Jim Waite, and Johnnie Blackmon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Donnie Richards, and Zac Richards.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Vellerree Richards to Covenant Hospice www.choosecovenant.org
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
