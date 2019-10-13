|
|
Ernestine Olive Baars Connell
Pensacola , FL - Ernestine Olive Baars Connell was born in Pensacola, on December 24, 1930. She preceded in death, her husband of 72 years, Ralph Connell; three children, John Baars Connell, wife Kristine, Derek Connell, Susan Connell Boudreaux, husband Pat; four grandchildren, Christine Connell Bogdanovic, husband Alex, Jonathan Connell, wife Virginia, Brett Boudreaux, Rachel Boudreaux and four great-grandchildren, Jacob Baehr, Gwyneth Baehr, Eloise Connell and Christopher Connell.
Throughout mom's life, she loved to horseback ride, water ski, square dance, take long walks in the woods with her family and her dogs, go on vacations, garden, spend time at her 40 acres in the country and see her horses/donkeys, go on golf cart rides, go out to dinner with her family and friends, watch old movies on TV and enjoyed her beautiful view of Bayou Texar, every single day.
She was a wonderful mother and an exceptional grandmother and great-grandmother and everybody, family or friends, just called her Plumpy. It was a funny name because she was so tall and thin, but it made everyone smile and fit her to a tee.
Everybody in life has a special talent and hers was photography. She loved capturing special moments on film and won many awards, some nationally, for her photographs.
At mother's request, there will be no service or funeral. In lieu of flowers or food, please make donations to ARC Gateway at 3932 N. 10 Avenue, Pensacola, Florida 32503.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 13, 2019