Ernie Lee Magaha, Sr.



Pensacola - On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, the Lord called home one of Escambia County's most respected public servants, Ernie Lee Magaha, Sr. At the age of 91, he passed away peacefully at his residence.



He was the son of James and Stella Magaha and was born in Northern Escambia County. He completed public school education in Century, then served his country in WWII, volunteering for duties with the Merchant Marine Academy and the US Army, in the South Pacific. He was a football player and graduate in Business Administration at Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) and began his professional career as an Auditor for the State of Florida.



In 1956, he began his career in public service, this coming with his election of Clerk of the Court in Escambia County.



Through 56 years in that office and its extended form he witnessed a huge change in size and responsibilities of his office, from a staff of three to almost 190, from small quarters in the Court of Record Building to operations in all major county facilities. His supervision guided Escambia County Programs from the pen and calculator to the era of modern technology. As the Clerk of Court, he was Escambia County's financial guardian, overseer of dozens of operations, custodian of millions of records. In addition to the roll of Clerk of the Court Mr. Magaha also was County Comptroller.



Upon his departure from office commissioners dedicated the new square block county headquarters in his honor. Previously he had been recognized in special ceremonies by a variety of State and National Officials.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucile; brother, Ronnie Williams; as well as other extended family members.



Mr. Magaha and his wife, Lucile, were proud parents of son's, Ernie Lee Magaha, Jr. (Christine) and James Walter "Jim" Magaha (Jeanette); three grandsons, James Walter "Walt" Magaha, II (Tori), Zachary Taylor Magaha (Melanie), and Ernie Lee Magaha, III (Trey); great-grandson, James Walter "Tripp" Magaha, III; an expected great-granddaughter, Zoey Alexandra Magaha; his sister, Elsie Wolters; as well as many other relatives.



Through his lifetime, Mr. Magaha with his family, enjoyed membership in the First Baptist Church. He also held memberships in the Masonic Order, Shriners, and the Chamber of Commerce.



Visitation will be held 9:00am until the Funeral Service to begin at 10:00am Friday, June 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Pleitz Chapel with Dr. Dave Snyder and Rev. Walt Magaha officiating. Private Family Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Covenant Care Hospice, TLC Caregivers, and many other family and friends for their unwavering support. Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary