Esther Gertrude McGrew Wilson
Pensacola, FL - Esther Gertrude "Trudy" McGrew Wilson went to see the Lord on September 24, 2019. She died of injuries from a fall on September 18th at the assisted living where she lived.
Trudy was born in Marion, OH on August 27, 1929 the first child of Clinton Jackson "Dan" McGrew and Esther Harris. She grew up in Arlington, VA and graduated from Washington and Lee High School, the University of Florida with a degree in mathematics and a master's degree in counseling from The University of South Alabama. She met her husband to be, Julian L. Wilson while at The University of Florida. They were married on May 25, 1951. Trudy worked at St. Regis, First Methodist Church and then became the second homebound teacher in Escambia County. She taught upper level math and science for over 30 years. After her retirement she traveled, volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital, worked in the Samaritan Hands Ministry at First Baptist, along with singing in multiple choirs at the church. She was also part of many local bridge groups.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Julian L. Wilson; father, Clinton Jackson "Dan" McGrew; mother, Esther Harris McGrew, and brother, Clinton Jackson "Danny" McGrew, MD.
She is survived by her sister, Louise M. Hahn of Pennsylvania; a son, David P. Wilson; her daughter, Debbie Nobles (Paul); her granddaughter, Connie Nobles (Steven Easley) all of Pensacola, FL; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and her Boston Terrier Kepler.
Visitation will be held 1-3pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 11:00am, Monday, September 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Pleitz Chapel with Dr. Barry Howard officiating. Private family interment will follow at Bayview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Samaritan Hands Ministry, 500 N. Palafox St., Pensacola, FL 32501.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019