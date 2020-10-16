1/1
Esther McGuire
Esther McGuire

Milton - Esther Elizabeth McGuire, age 92, passed away peacefully in her Milton residence on October 15, 2020 surrounded by family. Esther was born on January 28, 1928 in North Boston, New York. She married her husband John in 1953 and gave birth to 7 children between 1954 and 1961. She had a career as a registered nurse that started in the early 1950s and continued through her retirement as a house supervisor from Santa Rosa County Hospital in 1990. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Milton.

Esther is survived by her daughter Kathryn; her sons David (Linda), Brian (Sandra), Dennis, Mark, and Daniel (Maureen); her sister Mary; sister-in-laws Lucia and Charlotte Miller; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Esther was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Roswell and Clara Miller, her son Noel, daughter-in-law Mary Kate, 4 sisters (Frances, Irma, Rita, and Rose Marie), and 4 brothers (Carl, Harold, Henry, and Ronald).

The family expresses extreme gratitude for the loving care provided by daytime caregiver Juanita Padilla and nurse Terry Christian (Emerald Coast Hospice). A private service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, 20 October, at National Cremation and Burial Society in Milton with visitation at 9 am and a service at 10 am with a reception to follow. We request that all attendees wear masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Sisters of Mercy (https://www.sistersofmercy.org/).






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
National Cremation & Burial Society
OCT
20
Service
10:00 AM
National Cremation & Burial Society
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation & Burial Society
5641 Highway 90 West
Milton, FL 32583
8506232205
October 17, 2020
