Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
18 West Wright Street
Pensacola, FL
Ethel Lois NeSmith Peacock


Ethel Lois NeSmith Peacock Obituary
Ethel Lois NeSmith Peacock

Pensacola - Ethel Lois NeSmith Peacock, 91, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 05, 2019 in Peachtree City, Georgia. Ethel was born in Chattahoochee, Florida, to the late Oscar and Suzi Ethel Gray NeSmith.

Ethel and her late husband Matthew Willis Peacock, Jr., moved to Pensacola in 1959 where she spent the majority of her adult life. She retired from the Escambia County School District in 1991. Ethel was a long standing member of Christ Episcopal Church.

Along with her parents and husband, Ethel is preceded in death by her son, Matthew Willis Peacock III; brother, Robert Clyde NeSmith; sisters, Marjorie Tipton, Geneva Herring and Juanita Gleaton.

Survivors include her son, William Peacock (Marilynn) of Pensacola and daughter, Mary Gray Free (Mitchell) of Newnan, Georgia; grandchildren, Molly Free, Morgan Free, Matthew Free, Allison Nunley (Nick), Denise McLellan (Rob), and Ryan Blackwell (Kimberly); nieces, Suzanne Emanuel and Marjorie Ann McNeill; nephew, Jay Herring and six great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, 18 West Wright Street, Pensacola, FL 32501.

BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
