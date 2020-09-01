Ethel P. Owens Davis



Ethel P. Owens Davis passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at West Florida Hospital Covenant Hospice. She was born on August 29, 1940 in Georgiana Alabama to Bennie Joe & Lula B. Lampkin Owens. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in the class of 1958. She married Jessie Davis and from this union one son was born Jesse Demarius Davis. She retired from Westinghouse Corporation.



She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Vernee (Mable) Owens, Earl Lee Owens, Leamon Owens, Wilton Owens, Alvin (Willa) Owens and Bennie (Betty) Owens.



Survived by four sisters: Annie Myles, Alice Shaw Johnson, Essie Moore-Baldwin, Rose P. Carter, all of Pensacola, FL, two sisters-in-law Brunetta Owens, Pensacola, FL and Delores Owens, Killeen TX.



Public viewing Thursday, September 3rd from 1:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Joe Morris Funeral Home. Graveside service Friday, September 4th at 1:30 p.m. Holy Cross Cemetery,









