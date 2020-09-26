1/1
Eugene Douglas Gooch

Eugene Douglas Gooch

Pensacola - Eugene Douglas 'Doug' Gooch of Pensacola, FL passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Orlando, FL with family by his side. Mr. Gooch was born January 9, 1945 to parents Lewis and Myrtis Gooch in Oxford, North Carolina and grew up in the town of Stem, N.C.

He was an N.C. State Alum and devoted Wolfpack fan, graduating with the class of 1966.

Doug served his country as a commissioned officer and fighter pilot in the United States Air Force. He retired after 25 years of service as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1992, having served throughout the world in a variety of challenging missions. Internationally, he flew combat sorties in Vietnam, served as pilot liaison to the Laotian Air Force in Thailand, and also flew F-102s in Okinawa. Later, he attended the Defense Language Institute to learn Arabic to serve alongside the U.S. Ambassador to Yemen. Stateside, he flew the F-102 in California and Florida and the F-106 as the Squadron Operations Officer in North Dakota. Doug was also the project officer for the worldwide air superiority weapons competition, William Tell, held each year at Tyndall AFB. His awards and decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with seven Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster

Doug is a former president of the Pensacola Association of Realtors, and also served on the board of directors for the former Panhandle Charitable Open golf tournament. He was a dedicated member of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, an enthusiastic traveler, avid golfer and Ballroom dancer extraordinaire.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Ashley Frankenberg (Jon), grandchildren Anneka and Arik, sister Linda Boulden, former wife JoAnn Copps, and many loving cousins.

Visitation will be Wednesday September 30, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Funeral Services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, at 9:00 AM. Pastor Gordon Godfrey will be officiating. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
