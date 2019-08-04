|
|
Eugene Holmes, Jr.
Tallahassee - Eugene Holmes, Jr., 66, transitioned Sat. July 27th in Tallahassee.
Funeral Service will be 11 AM Tues. Aug. 6th at Jerusalem MB Church, with Burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, both in Tallahassee. Visitation will be from 4:30-6 PM Mon. Aug. 5th at the church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Ernestine Holmes; children: Timothy Harvey (Shikela), Alex Harvey, Shantego Holmes, Vernelma Black; brother: Kenneth Webster (Adriene); (14) grands, (3) great grands; God daughter: Dewanda Golston; and a host of other relatives & friends.
Richardson's Family Funeral Care (850) 576-4144
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019