Eugene Nelson Steele
Eugene Nelson Steele

Fairhope - May 29, 1945-July 23, 2020

Reverend Eugene Nelson Steele passed away in his home in Fairhope, AL on July 23, 2020. He was 75. He was a graduate of UMS, Mobile AL; William Carey College, Hattiesburg, MS; and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert Lee Steele, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Hatchell Steele of Mobile, AL. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judith Walker Steele; children, Judith Renée Steele Reaves (Roger) of Mobile, AL and Michael Eugene Steele (Chasity) of Spanish Fort, AL; grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth Reaves Irwin (Will) of Mobile; Garrett Meacham Reaves of Mobile; Grace Michael Steele of Spanish Fort, AL and Caleb McConnell (Parker) of Spanish Fort, AL; brother, Bert L. Steele, Jr., (Donna) of Ft Myers, FL; sister, Elizabeth Anne Steele Fletcher (Dan) of Columbia, S.C.; many cherished nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Eugene served as Minister of Education to churches in Louisiana, Georgia, Virginia and Florida. For the last 30 years of his ministry, he served at Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL as Pastoral Care Minister. He and his wife retired to Fairhope, AL in 2017. Reverend Steele will be buried in Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mobile, AL. The officiant will be Dr. Ted Traylor of Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola, FL. A graveside service is planned for 10 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020. In case of inclement weather, a service will be conducted in the funeral home chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday July 30 from 9-10am at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Michael Steele, Roger Reaves, Garrett Reaves, Will Irwin, Caleb McConnell, Steve Walker, Phil Walker and Bobby Walker. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of Comfort Care Hospice of Fairhope, AL who rendered excellent services in every capacity to Eugene and his family. If attending, please comply with social distancing guidelines. Facial masks are required. Condolences may be offered

at www.mobilememorialfunerals.com.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road
Mobile, AL 36619
(251) 661-7700
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 24, 2020
Gene and I played football for Toulminville Gorgas Park teams and went to the same church growing up! This took me as a total surprise! Had not seen him in over 50+ years and happened to see this looking for another obituary! Gene was a truly nice guy! Prayers for his family in this loss!
Jerry (Roger) Powell
Friend
