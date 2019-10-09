Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Committal
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery
1 Cemetery Road
Eula Mae Cattell

Eula Mae Cattell Obituary
Eula Mae Cattell

Pensacola - Eula Mae Cattell, 93, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.

She was born and raised in North Carolina and loved living with her mother and grandfather. She attended Central High School in Elizabeth City, NC. She raised five children and taught all of them to be kind and to know the Bible.

Eula is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cattell, who was a World War II survivor and sons, Steven and Tommy Cattell.

She is survived by daughters, Bonny Baldwin and Jeanne Wilson; son, Larry Cattell; ten grandchildren including Montina, Lee and Justin and seventeen great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 with visitation from 9:00 - 10:00 am and service at 10:00 am at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504. Interment will immediately follow service at 12:00 pm at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019
