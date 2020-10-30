Eunice Blanche Spear Brisch
Pensacola - Just before sunrise Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, Eunice Brisch took her last breath on earth, leaving her home in peaceful sleep and entering into the promised rest of her Savior's arms.
Eunice was born Oct. 1, 1927, to Annie Christine Lunday and Amos Spear in Leesburg, FL.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband John Wesley Brisch, parents, maternal great
grandparents Lena Ward Lunday and Oliver Lunday, brother Allen Spear, aunt Linda Lunday, uncle Joe Campbell, daughter Karen Brisch Saucier and grandson Jason Saucier.
Left to miss her unconditional love and support are her family. Children: daughter and son-in-law Linda Brisch and Aubrey Reynolds and son Mark Brisch. Grandchildren and their spouses: John and Lisa Reynolds of Bonifay, FL; Brian and Jennifer Reynolds of Locust Grove, GA; Amanda Reynolds and Bryon Arganbright of Charlotte, NC; Kindra Brisch Hagan of Dallas, GA; Steven Brisch (fiancee' Shelby Drummonds) of Pensacola; Stephanie and Stephen Hirst of Pensacola.
Great-grandchildren: Darus and Danielle Steverson, Bonifay, FL; Trenton Bowers, Bonifay, FL; Dalon Reynolds, Ft. Huachuca, AZ; Cassidy Taylor, Bonifay, FL; Kaylee Hagan, Pensacola; Alyssia and Olivia Brisch, Pensacola; Lydiah Mitchell, Pensacola; Kyle Hagan and Krysten Hagan, Dallas, GA; Braylen Saucier, Pensacola; Bronwen and Phillie Hirst, Pensacola and two great-great-grandchildren: Maddox and Makin Steverson, Graceville, FL.
When Eunice was very young and living in Bon Secour, AL, her mother was diagnosed with cancer and left home to seek treatment. While she was gone, she passed away, leaving a widower with three children: Bill, 6; Pete, 2 and Eunice, 5. Her father later remarried (Iva) and they also had three children: Vivian, Anna and Eugene.
In her teens, Eunice spent a few years living with her mother's sister, her dear aunt Linda and her husband Joe Campbell who lived in Hialeah, FL. Then she moved with her father's sister, fun-loving Aunt Margaret to Pensacola where she found her first job at Elebash's Jewelry. There she met Rosemary McVoy Stromei who became a lifelong friend. Eunice also met a handsome young ensign, John Wesley Brisch from Missouri. They were instantly attracted to one another and on Sept. 26, 1945, they married at the little NAS Chapel, Pensacola. They moved first to Marietta, GA, then later Jacksonville, FL, Memphis, TN and Corpus Christi, TX. In August 1948, their first child, Linda Ann was born in St. Louis, MO where they were living after John left the Navy. Leaving Missouri shortly after Linda's birth, they returned to Pensacola where John worked as a flight instructor, then as a civilian at NARF until his retirement in 1976. Mark was born on Aug. 22, 1951, and Karen on Feb. 20, 1957, both in Pensacola.
In Dec. 1959, John remodeled the garage of their home on New Warrington Road, and in it, they opened Brisch's House of Brides. Eunice taught herself to sew by hand-making her own dresses back in Jacksonville to wear to her job at a bank. She later learned how to make hats.
She became known for her creative talents and attention to detail. They borrowed seed money from John's father, enough for a start-up inventory of six wedding gowns and headpieces and they began business. Throughout the years they kept the shop going, later moving it to Brent Lane in Feb. of 1972 when Warrington Road was widened. Brisch's House of Brides grew and became well-known throughout the southeast and the bridal industry for its service, repeat business and "Mrs. B". When it is was clear the only way for Eunice to retire was to close the business, she willingly did so in 2004 as it was simultaneously learned that her daughter Karen was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2007, Eunice became Karen's primary caregiver in their home after her daughter's cancer metastasized. Eunice cared for her husband John and Karen every single day without complaint until Jan. 2014 when both moved to Life Care Center as Eunice was no longer able to provide the necessary care for either due to their worsening health. In 2014, her husband John and her grandson Jason passed away and Karen died early in January 2015.
There was a deeply spiritual, giving side to Eunice. She began every morning reading from "Streams in the Desert" and her Bible to give her the strength to face the day. That was who she was: strong, always doing for others, it was her whole personality and she never knew when to stop.
She had a goal to hand-make a quilt for every one of her children and grandchildren, and she worked at it every time she sat down. She made other quilts for her church, Westwood Christian, where she and John were charter members. Eunice was always in the kitchen, either "putting up" some fruits or vegetables in season or making a casserole, or a cake to take to church, her brother, or a shut-in. She just was always busy, being productive, using her life in a way that honored her Lord. That was Eunice Blanche Spear Brisch, our Mother.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Wendy Osban who is like a dear friend, Dr. Andrew Taylor, Dr. Jason Foreman among others, as well as, Mona Beasley, Ronia Grillos, Dell Ross, Lynn Pitts and Linda Jo Campbell and other family and friends who have given of themselves in so many special ways through these last weeks and months. Never will we forget you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eunice's name to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or other charity of your choice
.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, FL 32505. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., followed by the service in the chapel at 12 p.m. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, FL.
You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.