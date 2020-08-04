Dr. Eunice East, Ph. D.



The Honorable Family Historian



Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



May 12, 1941-July 24, 2020



Dr. Eunice East, Ph.D., was born on May 12, 1941, in Tunnel Springs, AL. from the union of her beloved parents, John Howard East and Mattie Ruth McCants East, both of which preceded her death. Dr. East, the second of five siblings, grew up in Pensacola, Florida. She began attending "L.A. Kirksey Elementary School" (grades 1-3), "John A. Gibson Elementary School" (grades 4-6), "Booker T. Washington Jr. High School" (grades 7-9), and graduated from "Booker T. Washington Senior High School" (grades 10-12) in 1959, attended Booker T. Washington Jr, College with concentration in Biology Science 1959-1961. Throughout her youth endeavors, Dr. East was well known as an outstanding achiever and scholar. Her post high school graduation as a collegiate scholar challenged her professional interest and goals by attending "Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida" (1961- fall/winter semester December 1963).



In May of 1963, she earned a degree in Biology Science with a Florida Teaching Credential, as well, to succeed in graduate school earning a Master's Degree in Education Administration, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Education, from Florida State University. Her academic aptitude for scholarships was a natural gift.



Dr. East championed the notion of continuing education by enrolling in graduate courses at U.C. Berkeley (California), for her own professional development immediately, accepting a teaching position at Escambia High School in Escambia County School District, while a professor at Pensacola Junior College. Gifted, self-confident, kind, generous, and always willing to serve, describes her as a humanitarian servant not only in her profession, but also in her community as an initiated member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Pensacola Alumnae Chapter, a public service Sorority.



She lived a wholesome Christian life, introduced to her at a very young age by her parents Mr. and Mrs. John Howard East. Both she and her family maintained involvement throughout the years with their membership at Trinity Baptist Church Pensacola, Florida.



As a loving sister, her life will live on in the lives of her surviving brothers: Charles Howard East (Chicago, IL.) and Willie "Bill" Louis East, (San Jose, CA.) Unfortunately, both Brother Robert East (Chicago, IL.) and Sister Lillie Ruth East Sorrel (Pensacola, FL.) preceded her in death. She also leaves to mourn sister-in-law's Barbara East (Chicago, IL.) and Dolores S. East (San Jose, CA.) She will be remembered by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Eunice will be missed by additional family members; too many to mention and a host of community friends and associates as well. Anyone who knew her was truly blessed, as her longevity friendship, which always remained filled with caring.



The MEMORIES of our beloved Eunice East will bring more SMILES, than tears to our hearts as a family HISTORIAN as well. Eunice had a phenomenal memory capacity. She never forgot a name and she would only desire to have it this way. May God and his angels receive her into The Everlasting.









