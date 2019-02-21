Eustolia H. Barraca



Pensacola - Eustolia Hernandez Barraca was born in Santiago Isabela, Nuevo Viscaya, Philippines on Nov. 9, 1933. She died peacefully at her home in Pensacola, Florida on Feb. 17, 2019. The eldest of nine children, she graduated with honors from the University of Santo Tomas, Manila with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. After immigrating to the U.S., she married the late Zacarias T. Barraca. She is the beloved mother of four children, Rudy, Joseph, Pete and Mary and adored grandmother to Ashleigh and Justin Barraca and Rachel Barraca. After a career as an RN with the V.A. Hospital, she retired to Pensacola and volunteered her talents at St. Mary's Catholic Church and local community hospitals. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and many other cherished relatives in San Diego, CA and in the Philippines. Her presence on earth will be missed as she begins an everlasting life in the Kingdom of God. Rosary, visitation and memorial service will be held for her Feb. 23, 2019 at Faith Chapel Home South beginning at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to "Joyful Noise", St. Mary's Choir, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pensacola, FL.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019