Eva Pearl Nazario
Mrs. Eva Pearl Nazario, age 76, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 in a Pensacola, FL hospital.
Mrs. Nazario was born in Stapleton, AL. A navy wife, she and her family were previously stationed at NAS Patuxent River in Maryland before moving to Pensacola in 1971. She was an excellent seamstress, and enjoyed quilting, gardening, fishing, and camping. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Byrd and Verbie Byrd; brothers, Carl Byrd, Charlie Byrd, Harvey Byrd, Jr., Jimmy Byrd, and Miles Byrd; and sisters, Helen Pugh, and Reenora Byrd.
She is survived by her husband, Alfredo Nazario of Pensacola, FL; four sons, Eddie (Lorrie) Carver of Brewton, AL, Norman Billy (Dana) Carver of Brewton, AL, Alfie (Margie) Nazario of Bradenton, FL, and Armando (Nikki) Nazario of Winter Garden, FL; one daughter, Betty Flowers of Walnut Hill, FL; two sisters, Maxine (Eduardo) Legaspi of Cantonment, FL, and Patricia (Wayne Lathan) Humphreys of Pensacola, FL; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services have been scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Canaan Cemeterey with Rev. Wayne Owens officiating.
Visitation will be held at Craver's Funeral Home on Friday from 6:00 P.M. until 8 P.M.
Pallbearers will be: Ayden Nazario, Alfie Nazario, Armando Nazario, Norman Billy Carver, Tracy Flowers, and Eric Flowers.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020