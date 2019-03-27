Services
REEDS FUNERAL HOME - PENSACOLA
3220 N DAVIS HWY
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 433-7616
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
REEDS FUNERAL HOME - PENSACOLA
3220 N DAVIS HWY
Pensacola, FL 32503
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Love Nation
2700 W. Cervantes St
Pensacola, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Love Nation
2700 W. Cervantes St
Pensacola, FL
Evangelist Savage Obituary
Evangelist Savage

Pensacola - Evangelist Gennie Savage, 83 of Pensacola, FL passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019.

An open visitation will be held in the China Reed Chapel of Reed's Funeral Home from 9 am to 7 pm Friday,March 29, 2019. A service celebrating Gennie' life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 with visitation starting at 2 pm and the celebration at 3 pm, the location will be at Love Nation, 2700 W. Cervantes St. in Pensacola.

Services have been entrusted to the caring professionals of Reed's Funeral Home, 3220 N. Davis Hwy. Pensacola, FL. (850) 433-7616
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
