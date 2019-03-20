|
Evelyn Burgess Smith
Clemmons - Mrs. Evelyn Burgess Smith, 96, of Clemmons, NC, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born January 22, 1923 in Providence, RI, to the late Emanuel and Frances Burgess. Mrs. Smith was a wonderful, true-loving Christian mother. While living in Pensacola, FL, she attended Leonard Street Church of Christ and after moving to North Carolina, she attended Linville Forest Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling the nation doing missionary work with the Sojourners. Mrs. Smith was a very accomplished artist with expertise in oil and watercolor.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Walter Hubert Smith, and six brothers and sisters. Surviving are two children, Sandra Fleming (Glenn) and Reid Smith (Kathy), six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, eleven great-great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted in her honor 10:00 AM, March 21, 2019, Salisbury National Cemetery, officiated by Minister Kelly Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to the Mt. Dora Children's Home, 301 W 13th Street, Mt. Dora, FL 32757. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019