Evelyn C. Storey
Titusville - Evelyn Camelia (Amerson) Storey passed peacefully away in her sleep on October 23, 2020, after a long battle with lewy body dementia. She was 81 years old.
Evelyn was a long time resident of Pensacola and a graduate of Tate High School, class of 1956. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Wallace and Ida Mae Amerson, and her husband of 49 years, Lawson Storey Jr. She is survived by her sister Carolyn, daughter Sheila, son Ronald, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
You are invited to a memorial service at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, October 28th from 2:30-3:30pm with service to follow at 3:30pm. All are welcome. She asked that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospitals. You may watch the webcast at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1098003
The password is 20228.