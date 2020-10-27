1/1
Evelyn C. Storey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn C. Storey

Titusville - Evelyn Camelia (Amerson) Storey passed peacefully away in her sleep on October 23, 2020, after a long battle with lewy body dementia. She was 81 years old.

Evelyn was a long time resident of Pensacola and a graduate of Tate High School, class of 1956. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Wallace and Ida Mae Amerson, and her husband of 49 years, Lawson Storey Jr. She is survived by her sister Carolyn, daughter Sheila, son Ronald, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

You are invited to a memorial service at Pensacola Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, October 28th from 2:30-3:30pm with service to follow at 3:30pm. All are welcome. She asked that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospitals. You may watch the webcast at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1098003 The password is 20228.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved