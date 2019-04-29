|
Evelyn Davis Jenkins
Pensacola - Evelyn Davis Jenkins, 86, of Pensacola, FL passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a member of East Brent Baptist Church. She baked cookies for the outreach program and she loved to sew. She retired from the Escambia County School Board.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mina Harris; her first husband, Don Davis (2007); son, George Davis (1981); five siblings, three brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Jenkins; daughter, Patty Lech; grandchildren, Daniel Davis, Cecelia Cutts; great-grandchildren, Cierra Cutts, Caleigh Cutts and Glenn's son, Ronald Jenkins (Barbara).
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Dale Patterson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 29, 2019