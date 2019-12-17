Services
Atlanta - Cdr Evelyn Nancy Foreman, Ret. Navy nurse anesthetist passed away quietly in her sleep in Atlanta, Georgia on December 6, 2019. Known as "Sally" in Pensacola and as "Pris" in Atlanta she was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Foreman. Her mother, Patricia Patterson Foreman and her sister. She served proudly in the Navy for a few years after her retirement from the Navy. In the year 2000 she moved to Atlanta, Georgia and lived for 19 years with Atlanta artist, Sarah Brown, her two cats and the dog, Foxie. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home in Pensacola, Florida. A visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on December 19, 2019 with funeral services to follow at the funeral home. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to in Evelyn's name.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
