Evelyn M. "Evie" Lopez
1935 - 2020
Evelyn "Evie" M. Lopez

Pensacola - Evelyn "Evie" M. Lopez slipped her earthly binds on 27 September to reunite with her husband, Ambler "Skip" B. M. Lopez in Heaven.

She was born April 4, 1935, in England, and later came to the US where she met her husband, Skip.

Evie was known for her kind spirit, generosity, and big heart. Evie loved her calling as an OB/GYN nurse and worked at West Florida Sacred Heart Hospital in Santa Rosa for many years. Evie resided in Cantonment, FL, for the last 30+ years following Skip's retirement from the Navy where she enjoyed family, friends, and her dogs.

Evie remained a proud supporter of the Aviation Boatswain Mate community even after Skip's departure. Through their military travels and duty stations, Evie met and befriended many interesting individuals. A life-long history buff stemming from childhood spent in Britain at war, Evie frequently shared her passion with family and friends including lively discussions and sharing books and documentaries. A lover of the bagpipes and all things military, some of her favorite musicals were the military tattoos held in Scotland and England.

A dynamo of energy, forthrightness, caring, generosity, and a friendly and fun loving nature, Evie enjoyed her travels with Skip in the Navy, and continued to travel for much of the rest of her life including adventures she would laughingly share to faraway lands and, of course, back to England where she maintained contact with family there. If there was humor to be found in a situation, Evie could find and share it such that all enjoyed the story and frequent misadventures that led to the humorous retelling.

Evie is survived by sons Joseph Graziosa, Christopher (Kim) Lopez, daughter Danielle Hays, stepdaughters, Vickie Bennett, Debbie (Giles) Chapin, Michele (Ray) Jack; and 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and the Humane Society.

Celebration of Life to be held October 3rd, 3pm, at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, 3351 Scenic Hwy #90e, Pensacola, FL 32503.

Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
