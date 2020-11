Or Copy this URL to Share

Pensacola - PENSACOLA - Mrs. Evelyn Richardson Scott 90, of Pensacola. Florida passed away on October 25, 2020. Visitation will take place at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel Friday, November 7, 2020 from 12 pm - 6 pm. Graveside will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Saturday, November 8, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.









