Evelyn Simmons
Milton - Evelyn Simmons, 82, of Milton FL. Received her angel wings on November 4, 2019.
Evelyn was born in Jay, Florida, to Henry and Blanchie Nowling. She lived between Milton and Fort Meyers, Florida, most of her life. She was married to William Simmons, the love her life, for 36 years. Evelyn was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to many. She loved being a stay at home mom; she also had a passion for cooking.
Everyone's favorite things she made was her tomato gravy, meatloaf, and corn bread. She is loved and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Simmons; her Parents, Henry & Blanchie Nowling; her Daughter, Laura (Bill) Spears; her Siblings, John (Renee) Nowling, Les Nowling, Cynthia (Eddie) Snyder, & Louisa (Grant) Barton; her Great-grandson, Shawn Dillion McLaughlin; and her first husband, Clyde DePriest.
Evelyn is survived by her children: Sunday (Jason) Hays, Debra (David) Petitt, Laura deceased (Bill) Spears, Elaine Casteel, Theresa Simmons, Brenda (David) Childs, Carol (Charlie deceased) Chason, Clyde (Lisa) DePriest, Charles (Karen) DePriest, Connie (Donald) Brooks, Carlton "Wormy" DePriest, Candy (Bobby) Rogers. Evelyn is also survived by her grandchildren: Dillian (Katie), Jason Jr., Hayden, Amanda, Missy, Lisa, Mary, Chrissy, Debra,Crystal, Annie, Jennie, Ashley, Willy, Jennifer, Beverly, Nikki, Drew, Chasity, Kuchrisus, Ricky,William, Haley, and many more grand-kids and great grand-kids.
Evelyn's Celebration of Life will be held on November 9, 2019, at 1PM, at the Bear Lake Pavillion in Munson, FL.
The family wishes to thank Covenant Hospice for all the love and care they provided us withthrough this hard time. We would like to give a special thanks to her Doctor Jan; her Nurses, Gemmie, Lisa, Liz, and Loraine; and her CNA's, Melody and Denise.
If you would wish to send flowers, please send them to the Bear Lake Pavillion.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019