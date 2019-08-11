|
Evelyn Welden Cozine
Durango, CO - Evelyn Welden Cozine, 98, of Durango, Colorado and formerly of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.
Evelyn was the 10th child born in Wetumpka, Alabama on November 1, 1920 born to William Gustavus Welden and Nancy Senora Clark. Evelyn grew up in Wetumpka, Alabama and married Kenneth J. Cozine in 1939.
She spend her adult life as a Navy wife and traveled throughout the world with her husband and three children.
She worked for the Escambia School District for 10 years before retiring. She was the matriarch of her neighborhood for 40 years and will be greatly missed by friends and family. Evelyn could always be counted on to invite friends to join her in having a glass of white wine at sunset overlooking Perdido Bay.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband her son, Ken and daughter Linda.
She is survived by her daughter Margaret Cozine and granddaughter Amy Landrum and grandson Ken Cozine as well as
her adored great-grandchildren: Olivia Landrum and Max Landrum. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Evelyn had a life well lived and was known for her gardening. She also taught her children a love of reading and books. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Durango Public Library, 1900 E. 3rd Street, Durango, CO 81303.
We will miss her.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019