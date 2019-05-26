Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye L. Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Faye L. Moran Obituary
Faye L Moran

Pensacola - Faye L. Moran, 85, of Pensacola passed away at home with her family around her on May 23, 2019.

She was born and raised in Pensacola, and was retired from working 31 years at Monsanto as a Chemical Lab Technician. Faye enjoyed her association with the Myrtle Grove Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary where she served 13 years, retiring as President.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Michael Moran, USN Retired; parents Doris and Mallory Williams; and five sisters, Juanita Huelsbeck, Maxicen Vendetti, Velma Wison, Dorothy White and Elizabeth Lumpkin.

She leaves behind three sons, Cecil E. Johnston, Jr., John Daniel Johnston, James T. Moran; daughter, Margaret Davis; brother, Phillip Williams; and one grandchild Tia Shirah.

A visitation is scheduled Wednesday, May 29 2019 from 10 am - 11 am at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery where she'll rejoin her husband.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now