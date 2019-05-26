|
Faye L Moran
Pensacola - Faye L. Moran, 85, of Pensacola passed away at home with her family around her on May 23, 2019.
She was born and raised in Pensacola, and was retired from working 31 years at Monsanto as a Chemical Lab Technician. Faye enjoyed her association with the Myrtle Grove Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary where she served 13 years, retiring as President.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Michael Moran, USN Retired; parents Doris and Mallory Williams; and five sisters, Juanita Huelsbeck, Maxicen Vendetti, Velma Wison, Dorothy White and Elizabeth Lumpkin.
She leaves behind three sons, Cecil E. Johnston, Jr., John Daniel Johnston, James T. Moran; daughter, Margaret Davis; brother, Phillip Williams; and one grandchild Tia Shirah.
A visitation is scheduled Wednesday, May 29 2019 from 10 am - 11 am at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery where she'll rejoin her husband.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 26, 2019