Faye S. Evans
Pensacola - Faye Scholz Evans, 96, of Pensacola, FL passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.
Faye was born in Pensacola near Sanders Beach on October 11, 1923. Faye graduated from Crestview High School in 1941. Faye started her first job as a legal secretary and later started a court reporting service. Faye was the first female certified short hand reporter in this judicial circuit. In 1981 Faye went as a court reporter, to work in the state court system as a shorthand reporter. Faye worked in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and also did work for the Federal District Court. Faye was very active in her church for many years. She was also an active member of Pilot International.
Faye will be missed as mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed as a friend by those she touched during her life.
Faye is preceded in death by her husbands, Edward P. Scholz, Jr., Pastor Gray Evans, and George Shell; brothers, Walter Nell and Richard Kilpatrick.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela L. Scholz; sons, Edward Scholz III (Barbara) and Russell Scholz (Diane); grandchildren, Edward P. Scholz IV (Georgann) and Max S. Scholz (Sharee); great-grandchildren, Britian, Lacie, Logan and Morgan; sister, Dolly Meadors as well as many other extended family.
Graveside Service will be held 11:00am Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. John Cemetery with Fr. Eugene Pathe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N. 12th Ave. Pensacola, FL 32504.
The family would like to give special thanks to Waterford at Carpenter Creek assisted living community and the staff who cared for Ms. Evans until the end.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020