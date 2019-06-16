Faye Sanders Jones



Pensacola - Faye Sanders Jones, 72, of Pensacola, FL passed away during open heart surgery June 11, 2019. Faye was a beloved wife of Ira Lee Jones, Jr. for 48 years. Faye was born in Hartford, Alabama in 1946. Faye was the daughter of Cullen Sanders, Sr. and Ethel Stowe. Faye graduated from Escambia High School and University of West Florida receiving two Masters degrees in education. She began her career at Sherwood Elementary and became the Principal at Edgewater Elementary before retiring in 2006. Faye was an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa, Florida Fidelis Nu Chapter, East Brent Baptist Church Care Ministry and several other civic and charitable organizations during her career in educating and mentoring children. Her kind and sweet nature was always an asset. After Lee's retirement in banking, they were able to travel extensively throughout the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska, and the Caribbean Islands and Europe. Faye and Lee were together since 1971 when they met and married. Their son, Jason Matthew Jones, was born in 1973, the highlight of their life.



Faye was predeceased in death by her father and two brothers, Cullen Eugene Sanders, Jr. and Jack Eugene Sanders. She is survived by her loving husband; her son and his wife, Allison Jones; three endearing granddaughters, Brantley Claire Jones, Mary Beckett Jones and Baylor Grace Jones; her mother, Ethel Stowe of Panama City, FL; brother, Michael Powell and his wife Patti of Foley, AL; Mary Jones Lormand, who was always more of a sister than a sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Michael "Rand" Powell, Brendan Powell, Phillip Pugh, Eric Sanders, Brent Sims and John Sgarlata. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Miles, serving in Afghanistan, ADK Sisters and EBBC Sunday School Class.



Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at East Brent Baptist Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Dale Patterson and Pastor Wade Rials will be officiating. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery.



Faye's kind nature and beautiful smile will always be remembered by those who knew her and loved her.



