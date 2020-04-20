|
Faye Stallworth
On the morning of April 13, 2020, God's silent Angel came into the room of Faye Etta Stallworth and sealed her lips and took her home to be with him, where there is no pain and no burden of a tear.
Faye Stallworth was born September 22, 1955, in Warrington, Fla to the late William and Edith Mae Stallworth.
She was a member of Smyrna Primitive Baptist Church (Rev. Chaney) of Warrington Fla. where she served faithfully.
She was proceeded in death by her son Kevin Phillips, her sisters Joann Donaldson, Belinda Stallworth and Brothers William III and Van Stallworth.
She leaves to cherish in her memory a daughter, Tiffany Phillips and a son Calvin Phillips and 4 grandchildren, Wendell and Del'Rinna Savage, Camari and Al'Layah Phillips, 2 sisters Barbara Hudson and Donna Dirden, of Pensacola Fla. 4 Brothers George Stallworth (Montreal Canada) Barrett, Donnell, and Connell Stallworth of Pensacola; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Sleep on Faye and take your rest. We love you, but God loves you best.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 12:00-5:00 pm.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020