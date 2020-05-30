Finley Clarke Holmes, Jr
Pensacola - Finley Clarke Holmes, Jr., died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born January 12, 1969, in Memphis, TN, Finley was a graduate of Gulf Breeze High School and Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia and spent a semester abroad at the University of London. He did postgraduate work at the University of West Florida and was self-employed.
A communicant of Legacy House, Finley loved his community and gave his financial support and time to numerous organizations, including Creative Learning Academy, Fiesta Pensacola, and Global Corner. Finley was an avid surfer and snow skier and a charter member of Krewe of Andres de Pez.
Most recently he used his talents as a chef to support the food outreach program for Bright Bridge Ministries by serving meals to food-insecure individuals in Northwest Florida.
Finley is survived by his son, Finley Cooper Holmes; his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Finley C. Holmes;
his brothers, John Holmes and Chandler Holmes; his niece and nephews; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, Gulf Breeze.
Donations may be made in Finley's name to Bright Bridge Ministries Food Ministry, 2600 W. Strong Street, Pensacola, FL, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.