Flora Nell Bullock Rawls
1928 - 2020
Flora Nell Bullock Rawls

Pensacola - Flora Nell Bullock Rawls, 92, of Pensacola, FL, passed away May 29, 2020 in Pensacola, FL.

She was born February 9, 1928 in LaFayette, AL and has resided in Pensacola, FL since 1954. She was a registered Nurse, graduating from the School of Nursing of The Baptist Hospital of Alabama in 1949. She was on the nursing staff at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola and served as a nurse in charge of the newborn nursery for several years. She was a nursing instructor in the practical nursing program at George Stone Vocational Center, retiring in 1990 with 27 years of dedicated services. She was an avid grower of African Violets and a host of flowers and plants.

Nell was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, David R. Rawls; and one daughter, Julie Blake; one grandson, Keelan Blake; and one brother, Floy Bullock.

Left to cherish Nell's wonderful memories will be her daughter, Janet Rawls-Newhall; two grandchildren: Amy Acklin and husband Chad, and Lochlan Blake and wife Amber; three great-grandchildren: Adeline Acklin, William Acklin and Andrea Blake; one brother: John Bullock; one sister, Marianne Faulk along with many extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

Celebration of Life service will be held on the grounds of Bayview Memorial Park (graveside), 10:00 AM, June 4, 2020 with Rev. Chad Acklin officiating.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Bayview Memorial Park (graveside)
Funeral services provided by
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
8504327805
