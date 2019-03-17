|
Floy B. Johnson
Pensacola - Floy B. Johnson, age 89, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on March 14, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born on December 31, 1929 in Tipton County, TN to Henry Lee and Annie L. Jones. She married A. B. Johnson on October 17, 1953. The couple moved to Gulf Breeze, FL shortly thereafter where she was employed at Gulf Breeze Middle School as the school secretary/bookkeeper for over 30 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Gulf Breeze for many years before moving to Pensacola where she was a member of Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Clyde Jones, Olan Jones, and Howard Jones, and sister Mable Perry.
She is survived by her son, Larry (Lois) Johnson of Pensacola, her daughter, Sandra (Robert) Griffin, of Pensacola, grandsons Michael (Anna) Johnson of Alexandria, VA, Eric Johnson of Pensacola, Kyle Griffin of Pensacola, and Kevin Griffin of Nashville, TN, and granddaughter Laura (Evan) Moats of Greenville, SC., as well as great granddaughters Clementine Johnson, Magnolia Johnson, and Emily Moats. She is also survived by a brother, Clarence (Paulette) Jones of Humboldt, TN, sisters Ivy Himmaugh of Hernando, MS and Rita (Joe) Laxton of Drummonds, TN and sisters-in-law Mary Lois Jones of Quito, TN and Gerry Jones of Hartselle, AL. She is also survived by the many friends with whom she enjoyed playing Bridge and other card games.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Rose Lawn Funeral Home in Gulf Breeze, with Rev. Brian Nott, pastor of Heights Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be held at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to Heights Baptist Church in Pensacola.
Arrangements entrusted to Rose Lawn Funeral Home of Gulf Breeze. You may offer condolences, share memories and sign the guestbook at: www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019