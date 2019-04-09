|
Frances Adele Bryan Rodeo
Jay - Frances Adele Bryan Rodeo, age 90, passed peacefully from this life April 5, 2019 at The Terrace at Ivy Acres in Jay, FL. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She was employed by Chemstrand several years during the 50's and 60's. She worked many years on the family farm and was a gifted homemaker and a very accomplished seamstress. She sewed for friends, family and the public making many formals, wedding gowns, majorette uniforms and whatever anyone requested. In her later years she was honored to have the opportunity to work with the Pensacola Fiesta Organization in designing and creating costumes for all the events.
She was a member of the Jay Chapter No. 208 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Cora Baptist Church in Jay, FL.
Loved ones that have gone before her include her husband, Ronald W Rodeo; her parents, Jeffery Bryan and Thelma Reeves Bryan; sister, Vernell McCaskill (Harry); brother, Rudolph Bryan and beloved grandson, Lee Kent.
She leaves behind one daughter and three sons: Janice Kent (Lonnie), Joe Jones (Cathy), Jerry Jones (Cathy), Jimmy Jones (Becky) all of Jay, FL; two brothers, Glen Bryan (Frances) and Wayland Bryan; sister-in-law, Lanell Bryan; grandchildren: Dana Hoggatt (Greg), Lyonel Kent (Danielle), Valerie Siyufy (Ryan), Ashley Jones-Williams (Ryan), Erin McIntyre (Rod), Joseph Jones, Stephen Jones, Jerod Jones and Kim Kent; great grandchildren: Lauren Kent, Dillon Renfroe, Tate Siyufy and Triple McIntyre.
Active Pallbearers are Lyonel Kent, Joseph Jones, Stephen Jones, Jerod Jones, Greg Hoggatt, Ryan Siyufy, Ryan Williams and Rod McIntyre.
Honorary Pallbearers are the members of the Jay Chapter No. 208 Order of the Eastern Star.
The family expresses their deep appreciation and gratitude to Mary Lou Watson and daughters, Doris, Terry and Wanda as well as the loving staff at The Terrace at Ivy Acres for all of their care and support.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is handling arrangements.
Visitation Wednesday, April 10, 2019 1:00 - 2:00 PM with the service beginning at 2:00 PM all at Cora Baptist Church in Jay, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019