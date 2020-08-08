Frances E. Hampton
McDavid - Frances E. Hampton, age 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her children on August 7, 2020 at her home in McDavid, FL after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on October 9, 1940 in Pensacola, FL, Frances made a life owning and operating several restaurants including Cagle's Restaurant, Panhandle, Fran's Country Inn, Fran's Diner, and Fran's Country Grill. "Ms. Fran", after her retirement in 2015 as the longest running restaurant owner in Escambia County, began pursuing her other passions including raising thoroughbreds to race, tending to her flower gardens on her farm, and spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was to feed the multitude of birds that made her property their home.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Effie Olsen, and her siblings Pete Olsen, Helen Cole, Mary "Doodlebug" Ferguson, Ruby Moore, Willie Olsen, and Michael Olsen.
Frances is survived by her children Randal Baker, Bonnie Baker, and Allen (Jennifer) Hampton, her heart and soul, Chase Hampton, and Matthew Caine as well as her siblings Nellie Williams, Jerry Olsen, Janis Scott, and Janey Hood.
Pallbearers include James Walker, David Martinez, Kevin Cole, Tim Holland, Timmy Parker, Matthew Caine, Calvin Mattin, and Ben Porter. Honorary Pallbearers include Gary Carnley, Greg Parker, and Chuck Bell
The family would like to give a special thanks to Linda Mack and Covenant Care for helping the family navigate through an extremely difficult time.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 2:30 to 3:30 PM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. Funeral Service will follow at 3:30 PM. Pastor Mike Mashburn will be officiating. Interment will be at Klondike Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
