Frances Greenwood



Pensacola - Mary "Frances" Greenwood, 97, passes peacefully to heaven on May 4, 2019. Frances, as she was known to all her friends and family, was born in Homestead, Florida on January 4, 1922. She was the oldest of 5 children and in 1940 married her high school sweetheart, Lueben Greenwood. They lived in Miami for 25 years where they raised their 2 daughters.



In the 1965 they moved to Tallahassee, Florida. Frances was the administrative Assistant to the head of the language department at the Florida State Department of Education. Upon retirement, they moved to Pensacola Florida.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, and all of her younger siblings and their spouses. She leaves behind her 2 daughters, Karen Couch and Diane Tillman,



5 grandchildren, 7great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



She was truly the matriarch of her family… A smart, ambitious, loving, high spirited woman... and as anyone who knew her would tell you… She loved to play cards.



We give a heartfelt thank you to all of her caregivers over the last years of her life. And to the employees of Summer Vista. Our gratitude would be incomplete without acknowledging the wonderful care and support given to her by Emerald Coast Hospice. Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary