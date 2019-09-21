Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Milton - Frances Carlisle Owen Hughes, 94, of Milton, FL, left this life to go home to her Heavenly Father and Lord Jesus Christ.

Frances was a faithful and loving wife and mother.

Frances was predeceased by her father, Richard E. Carlisle; her mother, Lottie Bowman; two husbands, William H. Owen, Sr. (44yrs) and Eugene Hughes; one brother and seven sisters; son, William (Bill) H. Owen, Jr. and son-in-law William (Bill) Henle.

She is survived by her daughters, Nelda Henle Potts (Danny), Blenda Wiggins and Myra Carter (Doug); sons, Richard Owen and Robert Owen; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Owen; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 12:30pm until the service begins at 1:30 with Rev. Matthew Cotten and Rev. Richard Fox officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
