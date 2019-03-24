Frances Ellinor Isern



Pensacola, FL - Frances Lawson Isern (nee Ellinor) passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 91. May her sweet soul rest in peace and her precious memory be eternal.



Fran was the daughter of the late Lawson Byron Ellinor and the late Frances Cumbie Ellinor. Mr. Ellinor was the developer of Navy Point subdivision, the Navy Point Stores and Ellinor Villages. Fran was born on January 31, 1928 in Bainbridge, GA and was reared in her hometown of Havana, FL.



Fran graduated from Fassifern Preparatory School for Girls in Hendersonville, NC and continued her education at Stephens College, Columbia, MO. She graduated from the University of Missouri and while there she met her future husband, Elmer William Isern.



Fran and Bill began their 56-year marriage in Bartlesville, OK, where Bill was employed by the Phillips Petroleum Company as a chemical engineer. They moved to Pensacola in the early 50s when Bill joined the Ellinor family enterprises.



Fran's love of art and the history of Pensacola led to her active involvement in the Pensacola Junior Service League, the Pensacola Museum of Art and the Pensacola Heritage Foundation.



Fran is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill and her brothers Harry Edward Ellinor and Richard Byron Ellinor. She is survived by her daughter Karen Kelley-Pasolli, sons William Roland Isern (Janet) and Edward Scott Isern (Betsy), brother Judge Thomas Roland Ellinor (Patricia), sisters-in-law Robin Smith Ellinor and Gretchen Isern Giltner, grandson Justin Kelley (Shelby) and his daughter Jadyn, grandson Nolan Isern and her beloved nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Fran's dedicated caregivers: Alice, Carolyn, Eleanor, Falicia, Mary Beth and Tina for their devotion to Fran. The family also wishes to convey their appreciation for the care provided by Emerald Coast Hospice and the staff of Home Instead.



Memorial donations may be made to the Pensacola Heritage Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 12424, Pensacola, FL 32591.



A private service for family members will be held in Havana, FL. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary