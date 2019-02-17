Frances Margaret Bennett



Gulf Breeze - Mrs. Frances Bennett, "Fran" of Gulf Breeze, Florida passed to the Lord peacefully on 2/5/2019 in her home. Fran was born in Evanston, Illinois on June 16, 1923. She was a graduate of New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois and went on to become a Dental Hygienist until the beautiful day she met the love of her life, Darrell Bennett. They married in December of 1944 and had a beautiful life together for 74 wonderful years. She was a wonderful housewife and raised two amazing sons while Darrell was a Pilot for the U.S. Navy for 25 years.



Fran was preceded in death by her mother, Angela and her father, John and her sister, Mary.



Our beloved wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and auntie, survived by her husband, Darrell; her two son's, John and James, as well as 7 grand-children and 14 great-grandchildren.



Per Fran's wishes, there will be no services. In Fran's behalf, a donation to the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association (www.thinkpinkpensacola.org) or the local ASPCA (www.aspca.org) would be greatly appreciated, in lieu of flowers.