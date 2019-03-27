Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Frances Monroe
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola - Frances Sneed Monroe passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 94. She was survived by her son, John (Debbie), her grandchildren Katie Monroe White (Jay) and Scott Monroe (Queency), and her great-grandchildren Porter, Will and Emily. Frances was affectionately called by several names, including Foffie, Ganny and most recently "Gee" by the great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Monroe, Sr., also known as "Big Bad John" to those who knew him best.

Foffie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (awarded 70 year membership recognition), Kappa Delta Sorority, Colonial Dames, and was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Pensacola where she was active in a number of Church committees. She attended Florida State College for Women (now Florida State University) but returned during WWII to work for her cousins at Brockett Motor Company. She later worked for her husband at Merchants Paper Company for a short time and then became a full time homemaker. She enjoyed a long and healthy life, and spent much of her time in Josephine, Alabama (Pirate's Cove) at the family cottage.

Services will be at 2:00 on Friday, March 29th at Christ Episcopal Church, downtown Pensacola. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall.

The family wishes to recognize the wonderful staff at Wesley Haven Villa for their care and assistance. In addition, a special thank you to Prophecy Smith for her assistance in keeping Frances active.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Annual Fund at Episcopal Day School at Christ Episcopal Church or to the Methodist Home Fountain of Love at Wesley Haven Villa.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
