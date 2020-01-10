Services
Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
22154 State Hwy 59
Robertsdale, AL 36567
251-947-7781
Frances Toler Moody


1944 - 2020
Frances Toler Moody

Pensacola - Frances Toler Moody born April 8, 1944, passed away January 3, 2020 at the age of 75, after losing her battle with breast cancer. She is survived by one daughter Nickie Newport, granddaughter Hannah Nicole Newport, son-in-law Allen Newport, sister Eloise T. Anglade and several nieces and nephews. She was born in Deer Range, AL and she owned and operated an antique shop in Pensacola FL for many years. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
