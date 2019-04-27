Frances Toole Mix



Pensacola and Gulf Breeze - Frances Toole Mix, 87, of Pensacola and Gulf Breeze, FL, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2018, at the Bailey Center for Caring, a hospice facility in St. Augustine, FL. She was born November 2, 1930, in Brewton, AL and lived most of her life in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. She attended public schools in Pensacola, graduating from Pensacola High in 1948 and later attending Pensacola Junior College. She retired from the City of Pensacola in 1991 as executive secretary to the late Don Baisden, Superintendent of the gas department.



In 1948, Frances married William Howard Shuler of Pensacola, and was a loving and caring mother to their son and daughter, Gary Howard and Risa Francine. William Howard passed away in 2010 in Melbourne, Australia. In 1973, Frances married Sydney Earl Mix, Jr. of Gulf Breeze. She then became a loving and caring stepmother to Gary, Leslie, Merryl and Kelly Mix. Syd passed away in October 2013 in Gulf Breeze.



Frances and Syd enjoyed a wonderful life together in Gulf Breeze, living and boating on the Santa Rosa Sound. Frances cherished her family and friends, always welcoming them, and she loved opening her beautiful and inviting home to others. She enjoyed cooking, caring for her plants, and feeding and appreciating the many birds that visited their home on the water. Frances was a gentle, yet very strong and resilient lady who always had a smile on her face and had genuine concern for others. When not at home in Gulf Breeze, Syd and Frances traveled North America in their travel trailer, making friends and meeting many fellow travelers along the way. Frances was a member of Cokesbury Methodist Church for years then later Gulf Breeze Presbyterian Church. After Syd's death, Frances' health declined and she moved to St. Augustine to be with her daughter and son-in-law, Risa and Rick Doria.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Jay T. Toole and Mary Louise (Ray) Toole; two brothers, Jay T. (Red) Toole, Jr. and William F. (Willie) Toole; and her sister, Mary E. Toole Earnest. She is survived by her two children, four stepchildren, and nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at the Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The .