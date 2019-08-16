|
Francis Charles
Poe, Jr.
Pensacola - Francis Charles Poe, Jr., 64, long time Pensacola resident, passed away August 11, 2019 in Pasadena, MD. Frank is preceded in death by his father, Francis (Frank) Poe, Sr., maternal grandparents, Willard and Lucille Norris, paternal grandparents, Ernest and Lola Burnett-Poe.
He is survived by his children, Francis (CJ) Poe, III (Leah), Antoinette Poe, Derrick Poe; Mother, Zelma M. Poe; sister, Rita Kiah (Don);brother Kenneth Poe (Jody); Grandchildren, Senica Poe-Herbert, Dominic Poe, Elijah Poe. A funeral will be held at the Fink Funeral Home, in Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am. Reverend Johnny Hodge of Shiloh Baptist Church, Landover, Maryland, Officiating.
