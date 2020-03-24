|
Frank C. "Big Frank" Walmer
Pensacola - Frank C. "Big Frank" Walmer, 73, of Pensacola, FL passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
"Big Frank" was a man of great faith who loved his country, his family and his God. After graduation he proudly joined the US Marine Corp. and served three tours in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Baltimore, MD, attended the Baltimore Police Academy and was appointed to the Baltimore City Police Force. That is where he met his future wife, Mary, who was working as an E.R. nurse in a nearby hospital. Following a near fatal line of duty injury, he was given a medical discharge and returned to school for further studies.
Upon the death of his younger brother, Leonard, he returned to Pensacola to assist his parents. He opened his own business in 1988, Walmer A/C & Heating Co. which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2018.
He married into a large Greek family that he deeply loved and with whom he passed many unforgettable times. His home served as "a home away from home" for so many. The door was always open and there was always room at the table. No one ever left hungry and no stray animal was ever turned away.
He lived by the quote "Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away."
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 47 years, Mary; two daughters, Mary "Maria" Edwards of Pensacola, FL and Angelina Needham of Fairhope, AL; three grandchildren, Porter Needham of Fairhope, AL, Massimo and Kierra Needham of Prairieville, LA; brother, Kenneth Walmer of Pensacola, FL; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family; and of course his beloved "buddy pup", Jack.
He was a member of North Pensacola Optimist Club, Fraternal Order of Police and The Blue Knights Florida Chapter XXVI.
Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, there will be a memorial service and interment at Barrancas National Cemetery with military honors held at a later date and time to be announced.
We wish to thank Dr. Alejandro Inclan and his staff at The Woodlands for their compassionate care and support throughout his treatment, and Covenant Care at Sacred Heart Hospital, especially Mary, Elizabeth and Patty for their outstanding care and compassion given during his very brief stay.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Fraternal Order of Police, or Pensacola Humane Society.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020