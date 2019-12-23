Services
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - Pensacola
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
Frank Clement
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen’s Catholic Church
900 W. Garden St
Pensacola, FL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen’s Catholic Church
900 W. Garden St
Pensacola, FL
Committal
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Hope Mausoleum in St. John Cemetery
4841 Canal St.
New Orleans, LA
Frank Clement


1930 - 2019
Frank Clement Obituary
Frank Clement

Pensacola - Frank Fernand Clement entered into eternal rest to be with his Lord on the evening of Saturday December 21st, 2019 at Summer Vista Assisted Living Facility in Pensacola, Florida. He was 89 years old.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frank F. Clement Sr. and Toudell Lepine Clement.

He was born and raised in New Orleans, La and graduated from Jesuit High School. He was formerly an Arthur Murray dance instructor (who would put Fred Astaire to shame) and was employed by Dictograph and All Pro Security and Alarm Systems. He was very active at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in New Orleans prior to his move to Pensacola in 1990. He was a parishioner of St. Stephen's Catholic Church there. Frank was a devout Catholic, attending Mass every day.

Special thanks go to Christie and Darren Costello who were with Frank in his final hours and were good friends to Frank over the past decade. Thanks also to his neighbor Sue Cannon for all her kindness to Frank over the past several years and to Orlando Torres who visited Frank frequently and recited the Rosary with him and to Fr. Perez for his Pastoral Care of Frank.

Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 900 W. Garden St, Pensacola, FL. on Saturday December 28th, 2019. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. celebrated by the Very Rev. Canon Fr. Hector R.G. Perez. A small reception will follow in the Church Hall. Catholic Rite of Committal will be held at Hope Mausoleum in St. John Cemetery, 4841 Canal St., New Orleans, LA. on Monday December 30th at 10:30AM. Fr. Andrew Gutierrez presiding.

In lieu of flowers Perpetual Masses are preferred in Frank's memory. Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements in Pensacola and Jacob Schoen & Sons Funeral Home in charge of interment arrangements in New Orleans.

To send condolence please visit www.watersandhibbert.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
