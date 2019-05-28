|
Frank C. Whitfield
Pensacola - Frank C. Whitfield passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Pensacola, FL. Frank was born May 1, 1940, in Century, FL. Frank was the owner of West Florida Paint & Body Shop. He loved his business and believed in "Quality First". Frank loved his family dearly. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Frank is preceded in death by his father, Henry Whitfield; mother, Lillie Bondurant; brother, John Whitfield; sisters, Kate Lambeth, Mary Booker and Maxine Kelly.
Frank is survived by his wife, Paula Whitfield; daughter, Toni Whitfield (Scott DeVoe); daughter, Kelli Whitfield (Mark Brown); granddaughter, Samara DeVoe; many special nephews, nieces and a host of friends.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Minister Jason Douglas will be officiating. Interment will be at Mize Wadkins Cemetery, Flomaton, AL.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Byrd, Ronnie Kulahowsky, Keith Swanson, Danny Beach, Dennis Young, Tracy Mastrianna, John Herbert, Tom Jones, Jordan Ashton, Timothy Aycox, Mark Weeks, Mark Enzor, AJ Higgins, Scott Saxton, Jeremy Godeaux, James Howell, Brian Lavoie and Stanley Montgomery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 28, 2019